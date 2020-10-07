Fred J. Crooks
Fred J. Crooks died Oct. 4, 2020 at the age of 88.
Fred was born in Bertram, Texas on Sept. 25, 1932.
Fred is survived by his wife Shirley of 50 years, his four children, six grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
He served in the Army during the Korean War. He attended UT and later worked for the Burnup & Sims Company for 30 Years before retiring.
Services will be held for the immediate family only.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
