Loretta Munson
Loretta Munson, one month shy of 96, of Kerrville, Texas, passed away on November 18, 2022.
A memorial service will be held at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church on Monday, December 5, 2022 at 11 a.m.
She was born in Bayard, Nebraska, moving to Seattle, Washington with her family toward the end of WWII. She married Robert Munson there on November 21, 1953.
Before becoming a wife and mother, Loretta’s favorite job was reading the newspapers from 3 states for the Dept of Veterans Affairs. Bob’s work entailed living in many different states and traveling to many different countries. Loretta loved the travel and especially loved living in Hawaii. Wherever the family was stationed Loretta loved to volunteer. Over the years she served as editor of the NOAA officer’s wives newsletter, volunteered for St. Peter’s Cottage Shop, ECW, the Kairos prison ministry, and more. Most importantly, Loretta was a badass mom raising 3 children, often times while her husband was at sea.
Loretta was preceded in death by her parents, George and Catherine Gardner; her husband, Bob; her son, Craig; and her cousin, Ron.
She leaves behind her two daughters, Jana and Melinda, their spouses Kate and Rod; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be given to Peterson Hospice or St. Peter’s Episcopal.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Peterson Hospice, especially Pam, and the Cottage Shop ladies.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
