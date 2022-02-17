William Frank "Bill" Huggins
William Frank "Bill" Huggins passed away to join his Savior on February 9, 2022 at the age of 97.
A memorial service to celebrate Bill’s life will be at Kerrville First United Methodist Church on February 14, 2022 at 11 a.m.
He was born on December 23, 1924 in Hereford, Texas. His family soon moved to Fabens, Texas where he graduated from Fabens High School.
In 1943, he joined the U.S. Marines and served in the Pacific Theater until 1946. After returning from the war, he earned a B.S. from Southwestern University in Georgetown where he met his wife Beulah Dimmitt. He went on to earn his MBA from the University of Texas.
Bill worked for Sun Oil Company as a Landman in Houston, New Orleans, and Dallas. After retiring in 1985, he and Beulah moved to Kerrville to enjoy their retirement. He was an active member of the Kerrville First United Methodist Church where he taught Sunday School and sang in the choir.
His love of golf resulted in countless rounds played at Riverhill Country Club.
Bill was very generous with his time and resources. A favorite saying was that you can’t outgive the Lord. He served as a mentor, volunteered for Meals on Wheels, assisted with Gideon’s International, and sang at various nursing homes in the community.
He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Beulah; and three daughters, Julie Stokes of Cedar Park, Cynthia Koock (Bill) of Kerrville and Kathy Bialek (Richard) of Kerrville. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Jeff Stokes of Austin, Jamie Trenz (Brian) of Boerne and Annie Bialek of Austin. He was blessed with four great-grandchildren, Ben and Charley Stokes and Steele and Asher Trenz.
We would like to acknowledge and thank caregivers, Janise, Maria and Ashley from Lending Hands with Open Hearts, Peterson Home Health and Peterson Hospice for their excellent care.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kerrville First United Methodist Church, Gideon’s International, Rainbow Journey or a charity of one’s choice.
Bill was very loved and will be immensely missed by his family and friends. His door was always open to visitors for food, story telling and laughter. He loved Jesus and was always willing to express that openly with words and deeds. Semper Fi!
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
