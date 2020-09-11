Carolyn Lou Cassil Jones
Carolyn Lou Cassil Jones, 86, of Kerrville, passed away on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 in Kerrville.
A private family service and celebration of life for Carolyn and Sidney has been arranged. The family requests, in lieu of floral arrangements, that you consider a donation to the charity of your choice or to Peterson Hospice Care, First Presbyterian Church of Kerrville, or the National Parks Foundation.
She was born in Houston, Texas to Granville Howard Cassil and Willie Mae Huse Cassil on July 13, 1934. She married Sidney Lee Jones on July 2, 1953 in Houston.
Carolyn graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School in Houston. She worked as a homemaker for most of her life until her children were grown. She worked as a manager at the Hanold Uniform Company in Dallas, TX and later as the office administrator for MUDD #9 and Tops Water Management in Cypress.
She was a faithful Christian and active church member throughout her life. She was a lifelong Presbyterian until she and Sid retired back to Houston from Dallas and became members of Foundry United Methodist Church in Houston where she helped raise her grandchildren, including helping with Vacation Bible School. She also coordinated a committee for years that provided meals for families needing assistance during times of grief and joy. Going back to her Presbyterian roots, she joyfully joined First Presbyterian Church Kerrville when she retired to this community in 2016.
Carolyn was beloved by her family and friends. She delighted in her grandchildren and their achievements throughout their lives, attending every sports event, theater performance and concert that they were involved in. She was a devoted and compassionate caregiver to her husband. She traveled extensively with her sisters and brothers-in-law. Her nieces and nephews always said “Aunt Carolyn” was the best and wanted to stay at her house or go to “the cabin” with her and Uncle Sid in Colorado. She was always kind and indulgent; no child could ever do anything that didn’t delight her.
She is preceded in death by Sidney, her devoted husband of 62 years. Carolyn is survived by daughters Juli Jones Van Hooser and husband Steve (Denver, CO) and Angela Jones Enright and husband Jeff (Plano/Fredericksburg, TX); sisters Doris Schulse and husband Carl (Kerrville, TX), Jeri Johnstone and husband Mark (Corpus Christi, TX), Cynthia Shoup and husband David (Houston/Ingram, TX); grandchildren James Van Hooser and wife Stephanie Osan, Meredith Van Hooser, Jake Enright and Camille Enright; numerous nieces and nephews and grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
The family wishes to thank Texas Oncology Kerrville and Peterson Hospice Care for their devoted care.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
