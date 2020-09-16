Donna Kay Lenard
Donna Kay Lenard, 59, of Kerrville, passed away on Sept. 7, 2020, in Kerrville.
A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Grimes Funeral Chapels. The celebration of life service was held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at the Kerrville Church of Christ. Pastors Jimmy Sportsman and Del Way officiated the ceremony.
She was born in Kerrville to Charles and Katheryn Juenke on July 26, 1961. She Married Arthur Lenard on July 28, 1979, in Kerrville.
She was a member of the 1979 class at Tivy High School. She worked as a CFO, bookkeeper, and stay home mother for over 40 years. She was extremely involved in many Christian Ministries around the globe. Her time and energy was spent praising the Lord with her church family at the Kerrville Church of Christ.
Donna is survived by her husband, Arthur Lenard, her two sons, Dustin and Craig Lenard, her two daughters in law, Jessica and Ashley Lenard, her brother, Michael Juenke, her parents, Donald and Katheryn Juenke, and her 6 grandchildren.
The Lenard Family wishes to extend our sincerest thanks to the doctors and nurses of Peterson Hospice as well as all the family and friends that took such great care of Donna through this difficult season.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
