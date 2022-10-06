Genia Joann "Jody" Wilson
Genia Joann "Jody" Wilson passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022 surrounded by her family in Kerrville.
Visitation will be held Sunday, October 9, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Services will be held Monday, October 10, 2022, at Riverside Church of Christ in Kerrville. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Jody was born in Beaumont, Texas October 7, 1932 to Rufus and Agnes Bowers.
She lived in Beaumont for 60 years and attended French High School there. Jody was married to the late Elray Wilson for 62 years. She served as the church secretary in Beaumont, Texas for many years. She was a very devoted mom to her three children, Steve, Tim, and Judy. Jody was active with their school, always helping when she could.
Hosting their friends and youth group on a weekly basis was a common occurrence at their house. She was a servant to everyone she met, taking others under her wing, cooking meals, and making everyone feel included and truly loved. Having a passion for church and Christian Education, Elray and Jody established an Endowed Scholarship to support students at Harding University in Searcy, AR. Each semester, multiple students benefit from their generous gift.
A lifelong member of the Church of Christ, Jody loved teaching children’s class at church. She was a supportive elders wife for over 3 decades. Elray and Jody both were active in supporting mission work in Australia, Africa, Ireland, and Guatemala, starting churches and spreading the gospel.
Jody was preceded in death by her husband, Elray Wilson; her parents, Rufus and Agnes Bowers; granddaughter, Jamie Wilson; and brother, Clayton Bowers.
Surviving loved ones include daughter, Judy Walker (Doug) of Keller, TX; sons, Steve Wilson (Theresa) of Beaumont, TX and Tim Wilson (Janet) of Kerrville, TX; granddaughters, Lindsey Thomas (Jason), Ashley Blake (Jordan), Whitney Ellis (David), Nicole Wilson (Jack), and Corynn Wilson; great-granddaughters, Addison Blake, Bailey Blake, and Landry Thomas; and great-grandsons, Knox Thomas, and Wilson Ellis.
Pallbearers are Jordan Blake, Jason Thomas, David Ellis, Randy Bowers, James Lewis, and Keith Pintsch.
If you wish to bless Jody’s life with a memorial gift, you can donate to: Harding University, Elray and Jody Wilson Endowed Scholarship Fund, Box 12238, Searcy, AR 72149.
Grimes Funeral Chapels in Kerrville
