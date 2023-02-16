Gloria Bennington
Gloria Bennington, 85, of Kerrville, passed away February 11, 2023.
She was born April 3, 1937 in Los Angeles, California to Manuel and Ruth Torres. She was married to Robert Bennington for 46 years.
Gloria was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and her siblings.
Gloria was a member of the Notre Dame Catholic Church and frequently visited First United Methodist Church with her good friends Tina and Troy Box.
Gloria, mom, Mama G, never met a stranger. Her smile, laugh and sense of humor made her easy to love. Her enchiladas and famous refried beans sealed the deal. There wasn’t anything mom couldn’t glue, sew or paint. Her love for crafts was immense. Mom worked at Hometown Crafts for 18 years. She loved her work family, loved the friendships she developed there, and helping customers.
She was so independent and determined. She was very close to retirement, but often postponed the date because she didn’t really want to. Mom enjoyed a drink on the front porch to watch the sunset. She also enjoyed the sun and her pool. The pool was her place to pray, laugh, cry, and talk with Bob who she missed dearly. Mom’s friends and adopted kids, Tina and Troy Box and the neighbor Gloria, kept mom company when she needed it the most.
She is survived by her six children and their spouses, Dolores B. and “Dink” Austin, Linda B. and Mark Johnson, Augustine Bennington, Rachel and Dan Winship, Laura and Don Bodge, and Simon and Laura Bennington; grandchildren, Robert, Joseph and Baily, Stephen, Christopher, Eliana, Olivia, Sarah, Savahana, Holly, Josh, Jaimie, Morgan, Zach, and Carter and Taylor; great-grandchildren, Harper, Harrison, Lennyx, Brooklynn, Leighton, Douglas, Hudson, Daniel, Garrison, Henry, Sophia, Grayson, Carter Jane, Alea, Arden, Avery and Annalise; nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to doctors and nurses at Peterson Regional Medical Center.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
