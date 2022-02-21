Patricia “Pat” Dye
Patricia “Pat” Dye, passed away Saturday, February 19, 2022.
Her memorial will be held Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at First Christian Church off of Goat Creek Road and will be performed by Pastor Joshua Desteiguer.
She was born and raised in Val Verde County, Del Rio, Texas. She met and married J.R. Dye while he was stationed at Laughlin AFB, Texas.
After J.R.’s 20 years in the USAF, they retired in Kerrville in 1973.
Pat worked for Miss Emmie M. Muenker, Kerr County Clerk for seven years as Department Head in charge of the Land Department, where she supervised three deputies. When Miss Emmie decided to retire, she supported Pat in her campaign for County Clerk. She won the election after defeating two opponents and took office in Jan. 1, 1983 and served for almost 20 years.
Pat served as President of the County and District Clerks Association of Texas. In 1984, Pat received the Distinguished Service Award by the Women’s Division of the Kerrville Chamber of Commerce.
Pat loved to read westerns and historical books, knit, crochet and cook.
Pat is survived by her children, Steve and Maggie Dye, Judy and Jack Parker and Diana and Dale Mckenzie. She was also blessed with seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
