Michele "Micki" McVay
Michele "Micki" McVay, 77, of Channelview, Texas, passed away on March 7, 2022, in Kerrville, TX. S
he was born to Jess and Georgia McVay on March 26, 1944.
Michele "Micki" McVay is survived by her children: son, Johnny Bane (wife Stephanie) and daughter Joy Bane; daughter of the heart, Karen Elliott and son of the heart, Timmy Sowell; sister, Patricia D'Souza (husband Patrick); grandchildren, Sarah Strange, Joshua LeVay (wife Krissy), Logan Elliott and Shyanne Bane; great-grandchildren, Emmerson Strange, Ivy Bane, Sam and Dean LeVay. She loved her nieces and nephews with all her heart. She also had many friends that she loved for a lifetime.
Memorial arrangements will be held April 2, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Grimes Funeral Chapels, with Jeff Talarico officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please think of giving to cancer research. Cancer is a horrible disease that takes a toll on, not just the patient, the family and friends.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
