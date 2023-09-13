Thomas Ozuna Ayala
A native resident of Kerrville, Thomas Ozuna Ayala was born on Dec. 27, 1958, and passed away from this life on Sept. 02, 2023.
A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Thomas’ memory can be made to Notre Dame Catholic Church, Kerrville.
Born and raised in Kerrville, attending Tivy High School, he went on to travel the world when he joined the US Army in 1980. After his military service, he went on to be a part of the National Guard Reserves. He worked in construction but his true passion in life was making art. His focus was mostly drawing with a medium in pencil and paper to create realistic portraits. Thomas had art on display at the Hill Country Arts and Cultural Center.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Luis D. Ayala, and Irene Ozuna Ayala; and four brothers.
Thomas is survived his siblings: sister, Anita A. Cervantes of Kerrville; brothers, Richard (Carman) Ayala of Kerrville, Robert (Velia) Ayala of Kerrville, Ruben (Lupe) Ayala of Temple and Raul (Brenda) Ayala of Montique, MI; along with numerous nieces and nephews. He will be loved and missed by
Wright’s Funeral Parlor
