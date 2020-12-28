Oscar Vera Tobar
Oscar Vera Tobar, 57, of San Antonio, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020 at his home. He fought a fierce courageous battle with diabetes and lupus for many years.
There will be a private viewing for immediate family only.
Social distancing and wearing a mask are required while attending the Rosary, Funeral Mass and Burial.
Rosary will be at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Funeral services will be held in Kerrville at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Notre Dame Catholic Church in Kerrville, with Father David Wagner, celebrant. Burial will immediately follow at Mountain View Cemetery.
He was born in Kerrville to Pablo and Anita Tobar on June 26, 1963.
Oscar was a 1981 graduate of Tivy High School. He worked as a Family Service Worker for Parent Child Incorporated for many years. Oscar enjoyed being of service to hundreds of Bexar County families.
Well-loved by all, he provided a spark to all family gatherings. With a personality that would light up any room, Oscar was always willing to entertain not only his peers but especially his nieces and nephews - taking them on field trips, to the park, on “bear hunts” in the woods, or playing practical jokes. He was the year-round Santa Claus, always giving selflessly of his time to bring so much joy and happiness to others.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Pablo and Anita Tobar; brother Pablo Tobar, Jr. and many beloved pets.
Survivors include his partner in life and forever friend, David Gotthardt of San Antonio and fur babies Abby, Chawlie and Minnie; sisters, Olivia Tobar Montanez of Kerrville, Ortensia Rendon (and Danny) of Kerrville, and Candy Ozuna (and Kevin Rudolph) of Robinson; nephews, Christopher Rendon of Kerrville and Klayton Wright of San Antonio; nieces, Shalise Mein (and John) of Kerrville, Brittany Ozuna (and Bryce Brown) of Hewitt, Mariah Stump (and Austin) of Richland Hills, Savanah Rendon of Kerrville, Kaylaa Gotthardt of San Antonio, and Kamylle Green of San Antonio; great-nephews, Joe and Thomas Mein of Kerrville; great-nieces, Addy, Sophie and Landry Brown of Hewitt. Oscar leaves a very large extended family who will miss him dearly.
Pallbearers will be Bryce Brown, Joe Mein, John Mein, Chris Rendon, Danny Rendon and Kevin Rudolph.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kerrville Pets Alive! or The Humane Society of Kerrville.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.