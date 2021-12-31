Larry Lee Morris
Larry Lee Morris died on December 26, 2021 in Kerrville.
The son of Charles and Lamoine Morris, he was born on January 5, 1940 in Comanche, Texas and married Judith Holmsley on July 7 in 1971.
A viewing will be held January 1, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Grimes Funeral Chapels.
A Native son of Texas, Larry was a proud member of the Sons of the Republic of Texas-Alamo Chapter, the Sons of the American Revolution-Hill Country Chapter Texas Society, and a veteran who served honorably in the United States Air Force, both in the United States and abroad. An avid outdoorsman and family man, he loved to work on and shoot guns of all types. Larry enjoyed traveling throughout Texas and the western United States and sharing stories of travel about the mountains and deserts with his family and friends. A great husband and father that gave so much, even when he didn’t have to.
Larry is survived by his wife, Judith of Kerrville; sons, Kevin Morris (Kris) of Benbrook, Texas and Mel Kunkel (Ginger) of Boise, Idaho; daughters, Doris Carter (Bob) of Spring Branch, Texas and Susan Davenport (Lowell) of Glen Rose, Texas; seven grandchildren, Michael Morris, Shannon Morris, Jonathan Morris, Christian Morris, Brock Carter (Ashley), Bryce Carter (Jenny) and Lindsy Jaetzold (Matt); and five great-grandchildren, Libby Carter, Elliot Carter, Hattie Carter, Evan Carter and Emma Jaetzold.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Lamoine Morris; a baby sister; and his first wife, Shirley Walker.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to Veterans Assistance Dogs of Texas. You can go to vadogs.org and donate or send donations to 832-C Harper, Kerrville, Texas 78028.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
