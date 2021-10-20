Patricia "Pat" Virginia Carson
Patricia "Pat" Virginia Carson, 82, of Comfort, passed away on October 13, 2021 at Mountain Villa Assisted Living facility in Kerrville.
Graveside services will be held 10 a.m., Friday, October 22, 2021 at Nichols Cemetery.
She was born in Gonzales, Texas to Roger Q. Colbath and Alice Mae (Alderman) Colbath on February 21, 1939. She married Robert Roland Carson on August 31, 1955 in Kerrville.
She attended school in Kerrville. She worked for the VA Hospital in Kerrville as a switchboard operator. Later in life, she was an active member of the Family Worship Center.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Juanita Crider, Lillian McMurtrey, and Dorothy McCauley; and her brother, Robert Colbath; her husband, Robert Carson; and son, John Allen Carson.
Survivors include son, Robbie R. Carson and wife Pam; daughter, Shorry L. Carson; son, Roger Q. Carson; daughter-in-law, Erin Carson (widow of John Carson); grandchildren, Chris Carson and wife April, Jennifer Card, Michael Carson and wife Kayla, Robert W. Carson, Kyle Carson and Karen Carson; great-grandchildren, Daelyn Card, Brennan Card and Brett Card; numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be given to the American Diabetes Association or to Alzheimer’s Association.
A special thanks to the staff at Mountain Villa Assisted Living and her dear and treasured friend, Lea Richardson, for caring for her over the past few years.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
