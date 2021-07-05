Edward Lee Sanders
Edward Lee Sanders, 67, of Ingram, passed away July 1, 2021 in Ingram.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Friday, July 9, 2021 at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Graveside services will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Colbath Cemetery, with Pastor Joseph Fegenbush officiating.
He was born in Kerrville to the late Henry Edward Sanders and Lila Frances Sanders on Oct. 9, 1953.
He graduated from Tivy High School in Kerrville. He worked as a medical administrator for Kerrville Veterans Administration for 23 years. He served as a sergeant in the Airborne Ranger 75th infantry of the First Calvary Division. He received the National Defense Service Medal, Parachute Badge, Army Accommodation Medal, and the Ranger Tab. He enjoyed flying planes as a pilot and skydiving.
He loved his family and friends dearly.
Edward was preceded in death by his father, Henry Edward Sanders; and brother, Richard Glenn Sanders.
Survivors include sons, Eric Edward Sanders and Adam Edward Sanders and his wife, Charity Sanders; mother, Lila Frances Sanders; brother, Randy Sanders and his wife, Joyce Sanders; sisters, Brenda Sanders and Beverly Wilkes and her husband, Jerry Wilkes; grandchildren, Destinee Giron, Taylor Cartwright, Breanna Sanders, Ashton Sanders, Shelby Sanders, Brayden Eric Sanders, Tristan Grier, Emily Grier and Elliott Grier.
Pallbearers will be Lee Burgar, Randy Sanders, Adam Sanders, Scott Kott, Tristan Grier and Kameron Sanders.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to nurses, Velda Waliky and Louisa Hernandez.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
