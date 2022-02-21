Stephen William Dietert
Stephen William Dietert, 66, passed away at home on February 20, 2022 surrounded by loved ones.
A private celebration of his life will be held by the family at a later date. Memorials may be given to The Divide School or The Divide Volunteer Fire Department.
Stephen was born in Kerrville to Bill and Margie Dietert on April 20, 1955. He married Carolyn (Watts) Dietert on April 19, 2003.
Stephen was raised on the family ranch on ‘The Divide’ in Real County, Texas. He started elementary school at the Divide School House and graduated from Rocksprings High School, class of 1973. He spent his life dedicated to working as a steward of the land to preserve the Heritage of The Dietert Ranch (Est. 1882). He had incredible ingenuity for problem solving “ranch-engineering”. He was a talented welder, horseman, and marksman.
He was a life-long naturalist with an enduring interest in science. He made efforts to restore the Pinon Tree population on the property and contributed to efforts in preserving the Texas Horny Toad. Following in his father’s footsteps, he was a past fire chief of the Divide Volunteer Fire Department. He enjoyed classic horror and science-fiction movies and rock’n’roll music.
Survivors include his wife, Carolyn; his children, Mendy and Brady; his sister, Marianne Hanley and husband Steve; along with nieces, Lindsey and Laura Price; his stepdaughters, Shannon and husband Brian Morgan, and Lauren and husband Roland Rodriguez; grandchildren, Georgia Morgan, Jax and Lila Rodriguez; as well as cousins and close friends.
Thank you to the nurses at Peterson Hospice for their kind attention and care.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
