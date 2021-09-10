Kristina Merkouris Anderson
Kristina Merkouris Anderson, 41, passed away on September 7, 2021 in Kerrville.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12 at Grimes Funeral Chapels.
She was born in Springfield, Mass. to Timothy and Renee Merkouris on February 15, 1980. She married her husband, Samuel Anderson, on September 19, 2009 in Cambridge, Minnesota.
Kristina grew up in Alabama, Oklahoma, and Minnesota, where she graduated from Cambridge-Isanti High School. She studied fine arts at the University of Sioux Falls and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree. Kristina and Samuel moved from Minnesota to Boerne, Texas with their children in 2014, where they spent seven happy years raising their children in the Texas Hill Country.
Kristina was loving, artistic, wise, loyal, passionate, and had a wonderful sense of humor. She was a supportive and loving wife and she loved her children deeply and well. Kristina loved to paint with acrylics, visit the beach, homeschool her children, and spend time with friends and family. She loved her Lord Jesus with all her heart and is now in His loving arms.
Kristina is survived by her husband, Samuel; her children, Isabelle, Reuben, Jonas, and Elijah; her brothers, Andrew, Nino, and Bart Merkouris, and her sisters, Jeneviev, RizaMae, Leheca, Christine, Charryto, June, GeAn, and Jashly Merkouris, Charydyn (Merkouris) Hamilton, and Rachel (Merkouris) Johnson; and by her parents, Timothy and Renee Merkouris.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.