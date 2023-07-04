Lois Belden Thurmond
Lois Belden Thurmond passed away on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at the age of 94 in Kerrville.
A memorial service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church, 800 Jefferson St., Kerrville, TX on Tuesday, July 11 at 11 a.m., with The Rev. Susan Montoya officiating.
She was born in New York City to Walter Belden and Lois White Belden on March 6, 1929. She married Jack Alfred Thurmond on June 10, 1950 in Port Washington, New York.
One of two children, Lois grew up on Long Island with her younger sister Nancy, initially in Great Neck and later in Port Washington. Lois loved to share many fond memories of her childhood on Long Island. Her stories of growing up in a time of war were a history lesson: victory gardens, rationing, radio newscasts, civil defense drills.
After graduating from Port Washington High School in 1947, Lois attended Roanoke College in Salem, Virginia. While there, she met the love of her life and husband-to-be, Jack Alfred Thurmond of South Norfolk, Virginia. Jack was at Roanoke College following his WWII service on the USS Finch, a Destroyer Escort that saw action in the North Atlantic, the Mediterranean, and the Pacific.
Lois and Jack were married following the completion of Jack’s freshman year at the Medical College of South Carolina in Charleston, South Carolina. After Jack’s graduation, they lived in Greenville, Roanoke, Little Rock, and Charlotte before moving to Texas and the Rio Grande Valley. They lived in Weslaco for many years and raised their family. They eventually retired to South Padre Island before making a final move to Kerrville. They had almost 20 years together in Kerrville before Jack’s passing in 2011.
Lois was a devoted wife and loving mother. She was a woman of strong faith and was very active in the First Presbyterian Churches of Weslaco and Kerrville, where she served in many leadership and volunteer roles through the years. She was a devoted member of the PEO Sisterhood for 74 years.
Lois was an enthusiast of the arts, and, like her mother, she greatly enjoyed painting and drawing. She had a great interest in nature and spent many happy hours shell hunting and observing wildlife on South Padre. She had a passion for decorating and loved to entertain friends in her home. Primarily through Medical Ministry International (MMI), Jack and Lois participated in numerous medical missions to Central America, South America, and Mexico during their retirement.
Also preceding Lois in death were her parents, Walter and Lois Belden, her children, Thomas Edward Thurmond, Nancy White Thurmond Harvey, Ted McClendon Thurmond and Walter Belden Thurmond; her daughter-in-law Kathryn Narum Thurmond and her sister Nancy Belden Carpenter.
She is survived by her son Benjamin Forte Thurmond and wife Jennifer of Houston Texas, daughter-in-law Maureen Frey Thurmond of Gainesville Georgia, and niece Ann Carpenter Marks and husband James of Sheffield Alabama. Lois boundlessly loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Elissa Thurmond Arnold and husband, Chris and their children Elijah, Ethan, and Hazel, Jacquelyn Helen Thurmond, Timothy Gould Thurmond, Kayla Nancy Thurmond, and Jack Robert Thurmond.
Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be sent to the Hill Country Youth Ranch of Ingram, Texas.
The family wishes to extend their sincere and heartfelt thanks to the doctors, nurses, and staff of Peterson Hospice and Providers at Home, and to the caregivers of Caring Senior Service.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
