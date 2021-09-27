Ernest Vargas Gonzales
Ernest Vargas Gonzales, of Kerrville, passed away on September 18, 2021 in Kerrville.
Visitation was held from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Services were held at 10 a.m., Friday, September 24, 2021 at Grimes Funeral Chapels officiated by Pastor Del Way.
He was born in Kerrville to Antonio Gonzales and Lydia Vargas Gonzales on April 29, 1952. He married Yolanda Aguirre Gonzales on July 25, 1973 in Kerrville.
He went to school at Tivy High School. He worked as a Rehab Therapist for Kerrville State Hospital for 29 years.
Ernest was preceded in death by his father, Antonio Gonzales; mother, Lydia Vargas Gonzales; and brothers, Antonio Gonzales Jr., Tommy Gonzales, and Bobby Gutierrez.
Survivors include wife, Yolanda Aguirre Gonzales; children, Michelle Gonzales, Cecelia Aguirre Gonzales, and Tony and Vivian Gonzales; brother, Jimmy Gonzales; and 6 grandchildren.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
