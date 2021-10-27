C.E. Packer
C.E. Packer was born March 6, 1925 to N.C. and Bonnie Packer near Odell, Texas and died October 19, 2021 in Kerrville, Texas.
Services will be held October 30, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Riverside Church of Christ, with burial following at Garden of Memories.
C.E. was a graduate of Cisco High School in 1942. During the following years, he attended various schools and universities to further his career. In 1955, he became Business Manager of the Kerrville State Hospital, which was the top non-medical position for state hospitals at that time. In April of 1978, he became the first Assistant Superintendent of the Kerrville State Hospital and remained in that position until his retirement in February of 1987. After retirement from the state hospital, C.E. worked as a real estate broker until 1993.
C.E. and Virginia were active in the Church of Christ throughout their life. C.E. often taught Bible classes and occasionally filled in as preacher. In 1966, he authored the one-year study series, "Paul's Letters: A Chronological Approach." C.E. served as a Deacon and subsequently an Elder for several decades at the Kerrville Church of Christ. He loved God and people, always prioritizing his Christian faith in life.
C.E. volunteered for too many organizations to name them all. He often served on the boards of these organizations or filled officer positions. Highlights include: President of Kerrville Chapter of Texas Public Employees Association, President of the Kerrville Kiwanis Club, Member of the Board of Directors of the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce and Member of Board of Governors for the Association of Mental Health Administrators, where he was awarded a Life Membership in 1987.
C.E.'s hobbies included genealogy, woodworking, photography, golfing, hunting, fishing, hiking, camping, and travel. He and Virginia traveled to all 50 states, as well as Israel and the Dominican Republic. They enjoyed all types of travel including driving, flying, or voyages on cruise ships. C.E. also owned multiple tracts of land over the years, which he maintained and raised stock on.
C.E. met the love of his life, Virginia Beck, in November of 1947. They had a whirlwind romance, marrying just three and a half short months later on March 13, 1948 in San Angelo, Texas. They were married 73 years. Five children were born to C.E. and Virginia; three boys and two girls. C.E. was preceded in death by his father and mother, N.C. and Bonnie Packer, brother H. Lynn Packer, and daughter-in-law Laura Packer. He is survived by his wife Virginia of Kerrville, Texas; son Randy Packer and wife Roye Sue of Abilene, Texas; son Steve Packer of Reno, Nevada; son Colvin Packer and wife Ellen of Lake Worth, Florida; daughter Robin Glover and husband Shawn of Little Elm, Texas; daughter Holly Macy and husband Danny of Fort Worth, Texas; grandchildren Jay Packer and wife Amy of Abilene, Texas; Melissa Goldsmith and husband Matthew of Fort Worth, Texas; Glen Strader and wife Nicole of Abilene, Texas; Jason Strader and wife Sara of Cedar Park, Texas; Nick Packer and Annie Packer of Lake Worth, Florida; Tyler Glover and Tanner Glover of Little Elm, Texas; Camille Seals and husband James of Azle, Texas; Courtney Macy and Connor Macy of Fort Worth, Texas; and eight great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Open Medicine Foundation at www.omf.ngo to help find a cure for Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
