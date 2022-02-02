Elizabeth "Beth" Harrison Marshall
Elizabeth "Beth" Harrison Marshall, 94, of Kerrville, Texas, went to be with her Lord and Savior on January 28, 2022, at her home in Kerrville.
Visitation and viewing will be held Friday February 4, 2022, from 4-6 p.m. with funeral services, officiated by Rev. John Wheat, on Saturday February 5, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Grimes Funeral Chapels in Kerrville. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery, Kerrville.
She was born in Tuckerman, AR, to Raymond Earl Harrison and Lois Heath Harrison Gowen on November 15, 1927. She married Lowell “Chub” Marshall on June 27, 1943.
She taught Sunday School to generations and was very involved in the Trinity Baptist Church and her Jubilee Sunday School class. She was a faithful woman who loved the Lord, her family and friends, church and her community.
Beth was preceded in death by her loving husband, Chub Marshall, her mother and father and her brother, Bud Harrison.
Survivors include her sons, Gary and Sharon Marshall of Kingsland, Texas, Phil and Judy Marshall of Garland, Texas; grandchildren Holly and Scott Griffith, Greg Marshall, Joy and Darian Brown, Spencer and Mary Beth Marshall and Matthew Marshall. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Savanna and Saif Castaneda, Justin Brown, Marshall and Kylie Brown, Noah and Crosby Marshall, and Madelyn Marshall and great-great grandchildren, Vivian and Olivia Castaneda and Reiner and Brynlee Brown.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Greg Marshall, Scott Griffith, Darian Brown, Spencer Marshall, Matthew Marshall, Justin Brown and Marshall Brown. Honorary Pallbearer is longtime family friend, George Haby.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to her supportive community of friends, Marie Glenwinkle, Sharon Hawke, Harry Gartrell, Brother John Wheat and so many more. In lieu of flowers remembrances may be made to Trinity Baptist Church, 800 Jackson Road, Kerrville, TX 78028.
