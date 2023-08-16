Robert E. Couch, Ph.D.
Robert Edward Couch, 86, of Kerrville, passed away Monday, August 14, 2023.
Services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, August 18, 2023, at First Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Joey Tombrella. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, August 21, 2023, at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
He was born on March 1, 1937 in Harlingen, Texas, to Billie Marie and Donald Couch.
He had a younger sister named Donnie who preceded him in death. The family moved to Kerrville in 1947 where he attended Notre Dame Catholic School and Tivy High School.
Bob is survived by his wife, Judith Magro Couch. His children are Bambi Dossey, Dorothy (Dottie) Vandiver, Keith Couch (deceased) and Donald Couch. He also has 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Bob was a fishing guide at Yellowstone National Park in 1959 when the earthquake hit, sending him back to his home in Kerrville.
Bob earned his Ph.D. from Texas A&M University in 1974.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
