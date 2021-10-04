Ron Fuller
Ron Fuller, age 74, of Kerrville, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.
Funeral services will be at Hill Country Veteran Center at 411 Meadowview Lane on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 10:30 a.m., with Pastor K. Dwight Foster officiating. Reception to follow, catered by Cartwheels. Burial will be at Ft. Sam Houston in San Antonio.
He was born in Denver to Jim and Millie Fuller, and raised in Littleton, CO.
He is a Vietnam Veteran and received the bronze star for heroism. Ron worked at Lockheed as an electrical technician in Palmdale, CA. He married Janet Hoagland in 1971 and just celebrated their 50th anniversary. Ron enjoyed volunteering at Meals on Wheels.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Gary; and grandson, Christopher Rankin.
Survived by wife, Janet; two sons, Mike (and Mariah) of Craig, Colo. and Jon (Sara) of Paso Robles, Calif.; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be given to Hill Country Veteran Center, Peterson Hospice or Meals on Wheels.
The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to all at Peterson Hospice for the excellent care Ron received.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
