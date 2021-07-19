Felicitas (Phylis) Page
Felicitas (Phylis) Page, 71, of Kerrville, Texas passed away peacefully in her sleep at her residence July 12, 2021.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Grimes Funeral Chapels in Kerrville.
She was born in Leon Springs, Texas to Onofre and Elvira Moreno.
She worked a number of years at James Avery and devoted her life to God and her family.
Survivors include her children, Laura Lee, Michael Royce and Cassandra Marie; Four grandchildren, Reese, Anna, Abbey and Emily; Three sisters Aurora, Linda and Yolanda; and one brother, Oscar.
