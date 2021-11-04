Marcia Nan "Jill" Taylor
Marcia Nan "Jill" Taylor passed away on All Saints Day, November 1, 2021 in Kerrville.
A combined service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Garden of Memories that will include remembrance of Jill’s daughter, Kathy, who passed away on Mother’s Day, May 9, 2021.
She was born in Ferndale, Washington, November 16, 1923 to Glenn Douglas Frater and Iva Mae Frater.
After graduating from Puyallup High School, Jill served as a “spotter” during the initial outbreak of WWII when there was fear of attack from the Pacific. She joined the Women’s Army Air Corps., advancing to the rank of Corporal, and eventually met her future husband at Maxwell Field, Alabama. She married Jack Lewis Taylor on February 16, 1946 in Bandera, Texas.
Although she missed her beloved Mt. Rainier and Puget Sound, she became a proud Texan and faithful Aggie fan, learning to love the Texas Hill Country with equal, if not greater, affection.
Jill took great joy in raising her four little Texans and was active in PTA, served as room mother, became a make-up artist during plays, a witch with bean bag cat for carnivals, and a guide and wrangler for field trips. She was “camp director”, head tinkerer and mechanic, most excellent and prolific seamstress, a musician and song leader, and a delightful imparter of wit, but the most important gift she gave us was the security of her love and support and the very happy home she and Jack created for her family.
Jill worked as a buyer at Schreiner’s in downtown Kerrville when the children all reached school age. As time permitted, she volunteered at both Hilltop Village Nursing Center during its early years and Peterson Hospital as a Candy Striper. Later, she spent several years volunteering at Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library.
She is predeceased by her husband, Jack L. Taylor, her son Jim Taylor, and her daughter Kathy Taylor.
Survivors include her daughters Diane Farkas and husband Ed, and Gwen Jennings and husband Lee, her grandchildren Lance Lidiak and wife Beth, Kathryn Jennings and husband Eric Degeer, Megan Coleman and husband Charlie, and Henry Lee Jennings lll, and her great grandchildren Taylor and Brynn Lidiak, and Charlie Coleman.
The family appreciates all the good people at Hilltop Village for the gentle care she received there, and thanks Embrace Hospice for their care and kindness.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
