John Wayne Weikel
John Wayne Weikel, age 81, of Kerrville, passed away Jan, 8, 2021 from complications of COVID and pneumonia at Peterson Regional Medical Center.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Jan, 12, 2021 from 3-5 p.m. at Grimes Funeral Chapels and a private family burial will be held at Ft. Sam Houston at a later date.
John Wayne Weikel was born July 14, 1939 in Houston to Glen and Patricia (Arlitt) Weikel. While serving in the U.S. Army, John met and married Darlene (Ferris), his wife of 50 years, who preceded him in death in January 2011. Together they raised two sons, Charles Wayne Weikel and Kenneth Lee Weikel.
After honorable discharge from the Army, John was a data analyst for Texaco and retired in 1995 before moving to Kerrville.
John's kindness and generosity will be remembered by many. His love of God, airplanes, cars, gardening, knife making, cooking and grilling is surpassed only by his devotion to the Masonic Lodge (member of Fredericksburg Lodge). We all appreciate your friendship and thank you for being such a great man.
John was preceded in death by both parents; wife; and sister, Patricia Ann Deiss (Weikel).
Survived by his children, Charles Wayne Weikel and wife Jodette (Kerrville), Kenneth Lee Weikel (Houston); grandchildren Joshua Wayne Weikel (Chicago), Sandra of (Houston) and Jadette Gonzales and husband James (Kerrville), two living nephews, Alan Deiss and wife Laurie of (Buffalo), and Phillip Deiss and wife Mary of (Houston).
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.