Janice Louise Smith
Janice Louise Smith Williams of Kerrville, passed away on July 13, 2022 in San Antonio.
Graveside services were held at 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at the Garden of Memories Mausoleum ,with Frankie Enloe officiating.
She was born in Corpus Christi, Texas to Stoner C. Smith, Jr. and Mary Elizabeth (Boales) Smith on February 23, 1957. She married Frank Williams on July 19, 1997 in Kerrville.
She graduated from Pettus High School. She worked for many years as a law clerk and later worked in Memory Care.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; father and mother-in-law, Elmer and Mary Williams; a niece, Kimberly Chesnutt; and nephew, Clayton Jones.
She is survived by her husband, Frank Williams; son, Terry Winston (Kaela); grandsons, Cooper and JC Winston; four step-children, Kyle Williams, Clifton Williams (Summer) and their children, Garrett, Zoey, Grayson and Bridger, Kevin Williams and sons, Rush, Corbin and Autrey, Heidi Williams (Slate) and children, Lawson, Liberty, London and Lucian; three sisters, Dolores Smith, Diane Chesnutt and Jackie Jones; two nieces, Missy and Morgan; one nephew, Will; and numerous relatives and friends.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.