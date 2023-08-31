Norman L. Anderson
Norman L. Anderson, age 88, of Kerrville, Texas passed away on August 21, 2023 in Kerrville.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 8, 2023 at Zion Lutheran Church in Kerrville at 11 a.m.
Norman Anderson was born on November 26, 1934 in Mountain, Wisconsin to parents Dewey and Vera Anderson. He grew up on a small farm in a large family. He was the 5th of 7 children in a family that was part of the small close-knit Swedish town of Mountain until the family moved to Oconto, Wisconsin in late 1947 where he graduated from Oconto High School in 1952.
Norman graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Platteville in 1956 with a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture. His first job after graduating from college was teaching and coaching high school students in Green Lake, Wisconsin until he was drafted into the United States Army where he served most of his enlistment in West Germany. He was a tuba player in the U.S. Army Band and continued to play the tuba for many years after as a Shriner.
After being honorably discharged from the Army, Norman returned to Wisconsin and worked for the agribusiness company Central Soya in Waupun, Wisconsin. It was during this time that he met and courted a young local bank teller named Joan Navis, and on November 11, 1961 they were married in Waupun.
Norman and Joan moved to Whitewater, Wisconsin where they owned and operated Anderson Milling Company. He was fortunate to work alongside his father Dewey for several years until a fire destroyed the business, which eventually led to a move to Council Bluffs, Iowa and a job at American Beef Packers, Inc.
Norm, Joan and their three sons moved to Carroll, Iowa in the spring of 1977. Norm became a successful businessman in Carroll, first as a partner in Carroll By-Products and later as owner-operator of Anderson's Dairy which transitioned into Party Time Fundraising.
Norm cherished his family. He joyfully embraced the roles of husband, father, son, brother, uncle and grandfather. His family could always count on his wise counsel and willingness to provide a helping hand when needed. His business partners, co-workers, and employees were very important to him and he thought of them as if they were family.
He is survived by his loving wife, Joan, to whom he was married for over 61 wonderful years; sons, John (Staci) of Austin, Texas, Tom (Deb) of Pella, Iowa, and Paul (Angela) of Carroll, Iowa; a brother, Lynn; eleven grandchildren, John, Matthew, Abigail, Luke, Morgan, Kelly, Paige, Jack, Amanda, Emily and Issack; and four (soon to be five) great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dewey and Vera; sisters, Alice Anderson, Mary Jane (Alvin) Popelka, Doris (Walter) Ellman, and Joan (Lawrence) Ernst; and brother, Vernon Anderson.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any memorials be donated to the donor's charity of choice in Norman Anderson's name.
