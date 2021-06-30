August Charles Faltin IV
August Charles Faltin IV, of Comfort, passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021.
Visitation will be held at Bethany Lutheran Church in Fredericksburg on Tuesday, July 6, at 10 a.m., with funeral services following at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Comfort Golden Age Center, the Comfort Public Library, the Bethany Lutheran Church, or a charity of your choice.
He was born in Comfort, Texas, to Albert and Bella Clara Allerkamp Faltin on October 7, 1934. Tinka, as he was known to family and friends, graduated from Comfort High School in 1953. He was in the U.S. Air Force Reserve from 1957-1963. In 1969, Tinka received a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from Southwest Texas State College in San Marcos. He taught Biology for three years at John Marshall High School in San Antonio and for eleven years at Fredericksburg High School. In Comfort, he was the owner of an antique shop for seventeen years which was located in his great-grandfather, August Friedrich Faltin’s, store building on Main Street.
Tinka was passionate about history, architecture, and conservation. He worked as a volunteer guide for many years at the Nimitz Museum in Fredericksburg. He collected books, articles, and photographs of Admiral Chester Nimitz which he donated to the Nimitz Library at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis. He was proud of his German heritage and would tell stories of his descendants from the Faltin and Allerkamp families. Tinka was a walking book of knowledge. He lived in one of the first homes built in Comfort (1854) by Theodor Goldbeck.
Tinka was a member of the Comfort Heritage Foundation, the Comfort Chamber of Commerce, the Gillespie County Retired Teachers Association, the Hill Country Land Trust, the Nimitz Foundation, and Bethany Lutheran Church in Fredericksburg. He was very proud when the Faltin Crossing was dedicated at the Enchanted Rock by the Texas State Parks Department.
Tinka was preceded in death by his parents, his two brothers, Albert Faltin, Jr. and Eugene Faltin (Gerda); his sister, Mabel Faltin Haufler (Maurice); and his niece, Cindy Haufler Kohls.
He is survived by his nephew, Mark Richard Haufler of Kerrville; his niece, Susan Haufler Martin (Mike) of Comfort; five great-nieces, and six great-great nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff of Comfort Nursing Home for their loving and patient care of Tinka.
Auf wiedersehen, Tinka. Until we meet again!
Schaetter Funeral Home of Fredericksburg and Comfort
