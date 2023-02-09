James Stewart West, Jr.
Jim West passed away in peace and confidence that he was deeply loved by many on Sunday, February 5, 2023 in San Antonio under the light of a full moon.
Visitation will begin at 5 p.m., Friday, February 17, 2023 at Grimes Funeral Chapel followed by recitation of the rosary at 6 p.m. A memorial funeral mass is scheduled for 10 a.m., Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Notre Dame Catholic Church ,with Bishop Michael Boulette as celebrant. Interment will follow at a later date.
Born July 12, 1955, in Houston to Flora and James Stewart West, Sr., he was a resident of Hill Country for many years.
Guillaine Barre Syndrome is a devastating disorder, yet Jim met it head on with courage, strength, and faith, never complaining or wondering “Why me?” He accepted this as the “path God laid out for him to walk” with trust and humility.
Jim was a good man. He lived his life trying to hide the fact that he was much more than what appeared on the surface. Rough on the exterior, beneath his big stature and solid arms was an even bigger heart. Jim was a man of few words; soft spoken, loyal, kind, sweet, and deeply sentimental. He was protective, generous, loving, and a romantic at heart. Jim lived his life without fanfare by this simple motto: “When someone needs your help, you help them.” And he did, time and time again, often unnoticed. That’s the way he wanted it.
Employed at Camp Tecaboca, Jim walked and worked on “Holy Ground” as the facility director, tending to the grounds, buildings, and stray cats. When asked what his job was, he’d reply, “Me? I just pick up the trash.” He did much more than that, of course, constructing everything from buildings to gum ball machines, fixing equipment on its last leg, working hard and doing it right the first time, and solving any problem that arose, large and small. Not known for his speed, he had a keen eye and attention to detail and was meticulous in his craftsmanship. But more importantly, he welcomed all, listened to many, served in the background, and preached the Good News without saying a word. His humble nature and steady, faithful presence spoke volumes.
He served Notre Dame Catholic Church for many years through numerous ministries, ACTS retreats, and camp communion services in the summer. He was also involved in prison ministry and to young men on probation. Jim was a man of quiet faith and trust in the Lord. A true servant leader, he mentored through his example and touched many lives along the way.
Above all, Jim was a family man. This man loved his family. With his son, Matt, he shared his diligent work ethic and example of how to be a wonderful husband and man. He gave his daughter, Mary, the strength of a warrior and the gentleness of spirit. His granddaughter, Lilly, received his whole heart and soul. She was his greatest joy. And from the moment he met his beloved wife, Sallie, he was devoted to her in a way that rivaled the greatest of all love stories. She received his truest love and carries it still, forever.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents.
Those left to honor his life and carry on his legacy of love and kindness include “the only girl he ever loved”, his wife, Sallie West of Kerrville; son, Matt (Darlene) West of San Antonio; daughter, Mary West of Kerrville; and his precious granddaughter, Lilly, the light of his life. Survivors also include his sister, Susan (Wayne) Fager; nieces, Holly (Benton) Cripps and Erica Vlasek; and nephew, Ian (Olivia) Clark.
Memorials may be given to TECABOCA, 5045 Junction Hwy, Mountain Home, TX 78058 or St. Peter Upon the Water, P.O. Box 509, Ingram, TX 78025. In lieu of flowers, please honor Jim by helping someone in need and being kind.
The family wishes to extend their heart felt gratitude to the “Boys Club”, his bible study group of 22 years, and the many, many faithful friends and family members who prayed for and loved him till the end. He had no regrets.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
