Sgt. Harry E. Shaw
Sgt. Harry E. Shaw, 59, of Kerrville, passed away on Friday August 13 2021 at home in Kerrville.
Harry’s body will be cremated, and his ashes interred at Fort Sam at 1:30 PM, Friday, September 3, 2021. Ashes will also be scattered in the future at Roskilly Duckponds in St. Keverne, Cornwall UK, which Harry and Ginny regard to be their favorite place in the world.
Harry was raised in foster homes in Stoutland, Missouri, after being abandoned by his birth parents at age 9. At age 10, he started writing to army recruiters always knowing what he wanted to be. They sent Harry posters and told him to come back when he was a bit older. He joined the National Guard at 17 completing Basic Training between his Junior and Senior years.
After graduating High School, he went Active Duty and was stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. He signed up for the 82nd Airborne before he got off the bus.
In October 1983, he was deployed to Grenada as a replacement with C Battery 1st Battalion 320th Field Artillery for Operation Urgent Fury. On the third day and the last battle of the campaign he was hit, first in the arm by a Cuban sniper and then 10 minutes later by “friendly fire” from an A7 airstrike when a marine called in the wrong coordinates.
He owed his life to Jean Luc Nash and Tim Andruss who saved his life on the battlefield. He lost both legs and half of his small intestine – they operated on him in a field hospital with no anesthetic – just an ice cube - he was tough. He wasn’t expected to survive and received last rites three times. His unit back home were told that he had died, and then later they were told “he isn’t dead yet.”
During his army career, he was awarded the Purple Heart, a Bronze Star Medal with valor device, the Army commendation medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Good Conduct Award, Parachute badge, Army Service Ribbon, and Marksmen Qualification Badges. He was medically retired in June 1984.
Harry never looked back, never said ‘Why me?’ He made a conscious decision from the outset not to wallow, but to live his life to the fullest – and he did.
Harry was brought from the USS Independence to Fort Sam Houston, and after his recovery, settled in San Antonio. He attended the University of the Incarnate Wood where he received his Bachelor’s degree in History and Politics and completed a Master’s degree in Politics from University of Texas. 10 years later, he moved to Port Aransas, Texas where he lived for a few years before moving to Boulder, Colorado and then Youngstown, Ohio. It was while he lived in Ohio that he met his wife Ginny in an IRC chatroom- long before Internet romance was socially acceptable! 6 weeks later he came to the UK to visit and stayed six years.
Harry and Ginny were married 5th October 1998 in Cardiff, UK, forming an instant family with his much-loved stepchildren Sebastian and Chloe, their daughter Lucienne was born 5 years later and shortly afterwards they returned to Port Aransas together and lived there until 2012.
Harry always gave his time to the community, he volunteered at the Animal Rehabilitation Keep, Port Aransas Community Theatre and the Presbyterian Church, where he taught the GED program. Most notable was his work for the community hurricane shelter when Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans. He cooked 3 meals a day for 6 weeks spending 16 hours a day at the shelter.
In 2010 he had the opportunity to make his 33rd and last parachute jump with world champion parachutist Jay Stokes. Jean Luc Nash jumped with him. It was one of his happiest days.
In 2012 they moved to the Texas Hill Country, Harry became a regular in the Playhouse2000 scene shop and operated lights for 2 shows, but mostly his days were spent reading his massive book collection, writing poetry, cooking, caring for Lucie, enjoying his grandchildren and sharing stories with his Airborne brotherhood. When Hurricane Harvey hit Port Aransas he spent a week there helping to clean up at the theatre, the VFW and veteran’s homes.
In 2018 he was invited to speak at the 35th anniversary memorial in Grenada. In a weeklong trip of a lifetime, he was able to revisit the site of the airstrike and adopted a young family living there. He was also adopted by the Gold Star families who love him fiercely and treated him as one of their own.
Harry was preceded in death by his parents in law Peter and Margaret Adams and by Sean Luketina and the other Brothers in Arms killed in Action during Urgent Fury, his dearest friend, savior and mentor Jean Luc Nash and his beloved 1st Sergeant Gordon ‘Top’ Graves.
He is survived by his wife and soulmate Ginny, his darling, treasured daughter Lucienne, his children Sebastian Tugwell (Trish) and Chloe Goss (Christopher), his adored grandchildren Maia Goss and Miles Tugwell. His much-loved sister in law Kathy Adams (Bill) and all of his siblings including April Saltz York, Parker Cooper (Heather) and Matthew GrayShaw (Mike), nieces Courtney Spurgeon (Elijah) and Grace York and beloved cousin Peggy Enlow (John).
Harry was a true American hero; He had the nickname ‘Hardcore’ which he lived up to all through his life. Countless tributes referred to him as a rock star, a badass and a legend. But his greatest gift has been as a husband, father and grandfather. He will be so terribly missed.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
