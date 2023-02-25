Edward M. Martin
Edward M. Martin passed away peacefully on February 22, 2023 at his home in Mountain Home, Texas.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Wild Ride Ministries of Harper.
He was born in Houston, Texas to W.D. Martin and Ottoneese Gentry on November 15, 1942. He married Betty Jean Calcote on October 5, 1968, after meeting at the YO Ranch.
Ed was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp. He worked on many large ranches across Texas and New Mexico including the W-S Ranch, the Shannon Ranch, the Evans’ Family Ranch, Anderson Cattle Company, James Hunt Ranches, and the South Fork Ranch in Hunt, Texas. Not only did he love ranching, but he had a passion for hunting and trapping predators as well. He was fortunate enough to get to do what he enjoyed, and finished his career as a government trapper in the Texas Hill Country. Upon retirement, he continued to have cattle, goats, and horses of his own.
Ed was preceded in death by both of his parents.
Survivors include wife, Betty Jean Martin; son, Tom Martin and wife Devan; daughter, Bonnie Stewart and husband Newell; and daughter, Deanna Cox and husband Max; sister, Beverly Martin; brother, Dennis Martin and wife Donna; grandchildren, Dakota Martin, Tanner Martin, Taylor Cox, Mason Cox, Brandon Cannon, Cody Cannon, Sayla Pustejovsky, and Morgan Lemmons; nieces, Carrie Meyers and Kaylene Nielsen; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers for Ed’s service are Shane Cooper, Glen Gee, Loyd Comer, Harley “Howard” Klein, Rodney Tucker, Brady Tucker, Kyle Holmes, John Allen Henderson, and Marshall Waldon.
Memorials may be made to Wild Ride Ministries of Harper, Texas, the Butt-Holdsworth Library of Kerrville, Texas, or Peterson Hospice of Kerrville, Texas.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Ed’s favorite nurse, Kayla Fritz, and the numerous doctors and nurses who provided his care, including his wife, Betty.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
