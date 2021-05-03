Edmond W. Corley III
Edmond W. Corley III, 88, of Kerrville, passed away on April 5, 2021 at Peterson Regional Medical Center following a long illness.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, May 6 at 1:30 p.m. at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio.
He was born in Humble, Texas to Edmond Corley II and Mary B Corley on Nov. 19, 1932. He married Carol Fair in Galveston, Texas on Jan. 9, 1954; they later divorced.
Ed enlisted in the Air Force in February 1953 and reached the rank of staff sergeant. He was released from active duty in 1957 and served 4 more years in the reserve while he attended college. He was discharged in 1961.
Ed attended Ball High School in Galveston, Texas and went by the nickname “Sonny”. He graduated from the University of Houston with a degree in Industrial Engineering in 1961. He served as president of the Engineering Honor Society.
Upon graduating from college, Ed took a job with Ethyl/Albemarl Corporation in Pasadena, Texas. He worked in the purchasing department and stayed at Albemarl until he retired in 1994. He moved to Kerrville in 2000.
Ed was an avid runner for 40 years and ran until he was 82 and diagnosed with cancer. He had many friends in the running community. Countless weekends were spent running all over central Texas from 5k races to full and half marathons. Those that knew Ed, always saw him in running shorts and a running t-shirt……year round.
Country music was Ed’s other passion. Remarkably, Ed played completely by ear. He could play piano, guitar and harmonica. He was in a band formed by June Smalley and Ed Williamson, playing harmonica up until the time he was diagnosed with cancer in 2014. They frequently played at the Dietert Center.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Allen Corley and Darlene Corley; grandchildren Micheal Corley and Ashleigh Holman; daughter and son-in-law, Ellen Kelsey and Douglas Kelsey along with several nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Dr. Rebecca Barrington and all of her staff, Texas Oncology, Dr. Paul Gravel, Dr. Marco De Los Santos and all the nurses in the ICU at Peterson for their compassionate and excellent care. The family also wants to thank Meals on Wheels and the Dietert Center for their continued support over the past 7 years.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Meals on Wheels, Freeman-Fritts Vet Clinic and Shelter or the charity of your choice.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
