Sidney “Brookes” Freegard Jr.
Sidney “Brookes” Freegard Jr. passed away at age 82 after a long bout with cancer on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at his home in Comfort, Texas.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Thursday December 1, 2022 at St. Michael and All Angels Anglican Church, 2015 Singing Wind Drive, Kerrville, Texas, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., with the Rt. Rev. Julian Dobbs, Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of the Living Word, as celebrant and homilist. A reception will follow in the parish hall.
A committal service with full military honors will take place at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery on December 2, 2022 at 9:45 AM. The Rt. Rev. Julian Dobbs, Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of the Living Word will officiate.
Brookes was born in Saint Louis, Missouri in 1940 and graduated from Ironton High School in Ironton, Missouri in 1958. After graduating high school, he attended College at Grinnell College in Iowa before enlisting in the U.S. Navy in February 1959.
Brookes married his Ironton high school sweetheart Judith (“Judy”) on April 29,1960. He and Judy enjoyed 62 years of marriage and enjoyed many adventures together traveling the world as a result of Brookes’ military career.
Brookes served in the U.S. Navy for 38 years, ultimately achieving the rank of Captain. His Navy career was highlighted by 16 promotions, 8 major sea deployments on aircraft carriers, and 5 overseas shore assignments. He progressed through enlisted, non-commissioned, and commissioned officer ranks, finishing his career as one of the Navy’s last true remaining “Mustangs” at time of his retirement in 1997.
Brookes’ personal military awards included the Legion of Merit, 2 Bronze Stars, the Silver Cross, 2 Meritorious Service Medals, 4 Navy Commendation Medals, Navy Achievement Medal, 4 Navy Good Conduct, 4 Vietnam Service Medals, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Presidential Unit Citation, and many other awards.
After his military service, Brookes devoted his time and energy to church service where he served as Senior Warden in Maryland and Texas Anglican churches, including St. Michaels and All Angels Anglican Church in Kerrville.
Brookes’ hobbies included woodworking, restoring antique automobiles, motorcycles, and jazz music.
Brookes is survived by his wife Judy, son Sheldon (Melanie), daughter Suzanne (Robert), and older sister Susan. He is also survived by eight grandchildren: Samantha (Craig), Brianne, Dylon (Nicole), Conner, Jordan, Jacob, Spencer, and Nicolas; and five great-grandchildren: Ulysses, Lorelai, Elinor, Zoey, and Brooks.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
