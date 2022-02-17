Elizabeth Kay Millsap
It is with the greatest sadness we announce the passing of Elizabeth Kay Millsap. She went to be with the Lord on February 10, 2022 at the age of 70. She passed peacefully in her sleep at Peterson Regional Medical Center.
Elizabeth is survived by one daughter, Jeannie Rose; three sons, Joshua Dickson, Zachary Millsap and Michael; four grandchildren, Austin Rose, Andrew Rose, Devin Rose, and Kiersten Dickson; and three great-grandchildren, Thomas Herman, Phoebe Marti and Bryson Rose.
Elizabeth was born in Elkhart, Indiana where she lived until she was 27, at which time she moved to Texas. She lived in many areas of Texas including Bay City, Montgomery, Houston, and Llano before moving to Kerrville in 1991.
Elizabeth worked at several different professions including lab tech, secretary, child care, and restaurant server to name a few. Of all the things she spent her time doing, being a Mother was what she was most proud of. She raised her children as a single Mother and was the most amazing Mother anyone could ask for. She was always so very proud of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Nothing made her happier than spending time with her family. Words cannot express how much she is missed.
Memorial services will be held at Grimes Funeral Chapels on February 19, 2022 at 3 p.m.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
