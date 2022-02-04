Wayne Harrison
Wayne Harrison, 87, of Barksdale, Texas passed away peacefully on January 25, 2022 in Kerrville, Texas.
He was born in Cuero, Texas to Clarence and Ruby Harrison on December 18, 1934. He attended Roy Miller High School in Corpus Christi, Texas, graduating in May 1953. He married his high school sweetheart, Hesta Fay Cowan Harrison, in Corpus Christi on June 22, 1956.
Wayne attended the University of Texas in Austin beginning in September 1953, and was active in the Air Force ROTC. He graduated from UT in May 1958, with a degree in Chemical Engineering. The Air Force then sent him to UCLA for training in meteorology and he served as a meteorologist with the Air Force based at Bergstrom AFB in Austin, Texas until 1962. He then began his career with Celanese as a chemical engineer at the plant in Bishop, Texas. Through the years, he was promoted and worked at the various Celanese plants in Bay City, Clear Lake, back to Bishop, and then to the headquarters in Dallas where he retired in 1984 as Director of Distribution Operations. After retiring, he and Hesta bought a ranch outside Barksdale, Texas and moved there in 1985.
During his life Wayne enjoyed playing baseball - three years varsity in high school, intramural in college, and then slow-pitch softball teams with Celanese. He also enjoyed fishing and hunting with family and friends.
Wayne is preceded in death by his parents, and his son Derek Harrison. He is survived by his wife Hesta, his daughter Lisa Smith and her husband Kent, and granddaughters Paige and Ally Smith.
Wayne was buried at their ranch on Jan. 31 with his immediate family present. A memorial service will be held later this year to celebrate his life.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
