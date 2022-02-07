Dennis Nelson Keller
Dennis Nelson Keller, 60, of Kerrville, Texas passed away February 4, 2022. He was born in Houston, Texas on October 14, 1961.
Visitation will be Tuesday, February 8, 2022, from 5:30-7 p.m. with service following at 7 p.m. at Kerrville Apostolic Church, 1101 North St., Kerrville, Texas 78028. Graveside services will be noon, Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
He was a faithful and vital member of Kerrville Apostolic Church for 41 years. He wore many hats but was most often known as Uncle Den or Paw Paw.
Dennis never met a stranger. Having lived in Kerrville most of his life he had many friends in the community. He was a hard worker and successful business owner who had a knack for buying and selling. He enjoyed fishing, playing games, and traveling; however, his greatest love was for people. His big heart overrode his gruff exterior and his generosity blessed many.
He was preceded in death by wife, Laura Keller and mother, Doris Keller.
Those left to cherish his memory include wife, Sandra Keller; siblings, Carolyn Reising, Mary Coleman, Lisa (Charles) Burgin, Joy (James) Rector; daughters, Heather (Jessie) Westfall, Corali Keller, Chrystal (Curtis) Byrd; stepsons, Dustin Coon and Dallas Coon; grandchildren, Emily, Austin, Landry, Jax, Lauren, Peyton, Hensley, Holden, Taylor, Tanner, Tatum, Denver, Devon, Denim, Stetson, Ford, and Lincoln; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephew, and many dear friends.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels and are as follows:
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
