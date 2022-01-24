Carlan L. George
Carlan L. George, 73, of Kerrville, passed away Sunday, January 23, 2022.
Services will be held at a later date.
He was born April 5, 1948 in Harlingen, Texas and was raised in the Rio Grande Valley. He graduated from PSJA High School and attended Pan American College in Edinburg, Texas, and went to work for Texas Instruments in Dallas.
Carlan was a draftsman and worked at Data Communications (Dallas), Gousha (Comfort), and Herring Printing (Kerrville) and finally HCTC in Ingram, where he retired in 2013 after 27 years with the company.
Carlan moved to Kerrville in 1979 and met his wife of 41 years, Debera.
Carlan is survived by his wife, and son, Joseph. His parents and brother preceded him in death. He is survived by a half-sister, nieces, nephews, and great nieces and great nephews.
The family asks for donations to be made to an Alzheimer’s organization and Heart Association.
Carlan was a quiet soul and will be missed.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
