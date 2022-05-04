Jose Ricardo Carrasco
Jose Ricardo Carrasco, 57, of Uvalde, Texas, passed away on May 2, 2022 in Kerrville, Texas.
He was born in Uvalde, Texas to Joe and Lydia Carrasco on July 29, 1964. He was married to Peggy Muniz.
He went to school at Uvalde High School. He retired from the State Hospital and was currently working at O.W. Lee in Comfort, Texas.
Richard was preceded in death by his father, Jose Carrion Carrasco.
Survivors include his wife, Peggy; his children, Joshua Carrasco and wife, Audrey, Theresa Rodarte and husband, Jesse Rodarte, Jessica Perez; brother, Daniel Carrasco; sister, Irene Carrasco; mother, Lydia Carrasco; grandchildren, Michael Rodarte, Jayden Garcia, DJ Rodarte, Eli Carrasco, Devin Jordan, Sean Carrasco and Ava Carrasco.
Rosary will be 6 p.m., Thursday, May 5, 2022 at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m., Friday, May 6, 2022 at Notre Dame Catholic Church, with Father Rafal Duda officiating. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Ricky Muniz, Michael Muniz, Andrew Muniz, Ruben Hill, Lupe Luna and Juan Deleon.
Honorary pallbearers will be his grandsons, Michael Rodarte, DJ Rodarte, Eli Carrasco and Sean Carrasco.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
