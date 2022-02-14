Steve Lipman
Steve Lipman, 82, of Kerrville, went to be with his Lord on February 11, 2022.
A Rosary will be held at Grimes Funeral Chapels on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 6 p.m. His Funeral Mass will be held at Notre Dame Catholic Church on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 10 a.m., with Bishop Mike Boulette presiding. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories.
He was born to Jack and Enda Lipman on July 21, 1939. Growing up in Long Beach, California Steve loved the water. He was a lifeguard, an All-American swimmer, and an exceptional water polo player; swimming and playing water polo for the University of California, Berkeley. While he attended Cal, Steve met the love of his life, Jan. Jan and Steve were married on August 20, 1960. After graduation, Steve received his master’s degree in petroleum engineering from the University of Southern California.
He began a 35 year career with Union Oil Company of California (later to become Unocal). Steve worked hard and rose through the ranks before retiring as the Vice President of International Affairs. Jan and Steve retired to Kerrville, Texas, where he became very involved with Notre Dame Catholic Church, St. Peter Upon the Water, St. Vincent de Paul, and the Riding Advisory Group at Tierra Linda Ranch. It was at his home in Tierra Linda Ranch where Steve passed away after his long fight with prostate cancer.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Enda Lipman. He is survived by his beloved wife, Jan Lipman and their four precious children: Michael (and Jennifer) Lipman of San Diego, California; Robert (and Nicole) Lipman of Santa Rosa, California; Gary (and Kristin) Lipman of Honolulu, Hawaii; and Julie (and Bruce) Stracke of Kerrville. Steve also left behind a loving stepmother, Shirley Lipman of Honolulu, HI and adoring grandchildren: Sadie Lipman, Hannah Lipman, Bella Lipman, Selah Lipman, Tehya Lipman, Jordan Jones, Andrew (and Misty) Stracke, and Rebekah Stracke.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to St. Peter Upon the Water in Steve’s name. St. Peter Upon the Water - P.O. Box 509 - Ingram, TX 78025.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
