Micheal "Mike" C Light
Micheal "Mike" C Light, age 62, died on Feb. 8, 2021, in Kerrville.
Grimes Funeral Chapels will officiate a private memorial service for family on Saturday, Feb. 27 at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
He was born Aug. 16, 1958 in San Diego, Calif. to Herman and Anne Light.
Mike moved to Kerrville with his family in 1966. He attended Kerrville schools, graduating from Tivy High School in 1977. After graduation, he joined the U.S. Army, serving from 1977-1983. Mike was proud of his military service, injuries sustained in a military vehicle accident led to a medical discharge ending his military career.
Mike worked alongside his brother, Jerry, at Lighthouse Painting. He also served as the manager at Mini-Mart.
Mike was an outdoorsman enjoying hunting, fishing and floating down the Guadalupe River on a hot summer day.
He was preceded in death by his father, Herman C Light and brothers, Tim and Jerry Light
Mike is survived by his mother, Anne Light; brother, Tom Light; sisters, Becky Green and Terry Schiurring; numerous nephews and nieces; grand nephews and nieces; and many friends.
The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to the staff of Encompass Home Health, Peterson Regional Medical Center, and all who cared for him.
He and his infectious laugh will be greatly missed.
