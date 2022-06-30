Kally Gail Maunders
Kally Gail Maunders, age 58, of Kerrville, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 27, 2022.
She was preceded in death by parents, Darrell and Lucille Maunders.
Survivors include brother, Roger (Dawn) Maunders and sister, Deanna “DeeDee” Maunders of Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Services have been held.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
