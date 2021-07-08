Eva Nadine Tune
Eva Nadine Hancher Tune, passed away on July 7, 2021 in Kerrville at the age of 95.
A private family celebration of Nadine’s life is planned for the future.
She was born in Dallas, Texas on Dec. 3, 1925 to Carl and Ruby Hancher. She married the love of her life, Robert Long Tune, in Dallas on Feb. 15, 1943.
Nadine enjoyed working at insurance companies and The Dallas Morning News. After Robert’s retirement from South Western Bell, they lived in the Dallas area and had fun traveling in the United States and Europe. In 1998, they moved to Kerrville, Texas to be nearer their only son, Dane L. Tune and his family.
Nadine enjoyed playing bridge, doing research on the computer and growing beautiful plants. She drove her car until her 95th birthday and lived in her own home until she fell and broke her hip in February 2021. She was a member of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Kerrville and worked in The Cottage Shop for many years.
Survivors include her son, Dane Tune and wife, Sue of Kerrville; granddaughter, Julie Wade and husband, Donny of Dallas; granddaughter, Amber Cunningham and her husband, John Uptmoore of Flower Mound, Texas; grandson, Brandon Cunningham and his wife, Leigh of Albuquerque, New Mexico; and sister-in-law, Ann Fuston of Dallas.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
