James Deal Freeman
Col. USAF Ret., James Deal Freeman, 80, of Kerrville, formerly of Ft. Worth passed from this life on August 23, 2023 at his residence.
Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m., Friday, August 25, 2023 at the Kerrville Funeral Home. Graveside services with full military honors will be held 11:15 a.m., Wednesday August 30, 2023 at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas.
James was born March 27, 1943 in San Angelo to Fred A. and Clara B. (Deal) Freeman. He attended high school in Ozona, Texas, and college at North Texas University. He joined the Air Force right out of college and served 27 years as a pilot. He flew C-123’s and B-52’s in Vietnam. He retired from the Air Force and moved to Fort Worth, where he spent his retirement. In June 2023, due to illness, he moved to Kerrville to live with his brother and sister-in-law.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Billie Jo (Huddleston) Freeman of Kerrville; brother, Robert Freeman and his wife Melba; nieces, Karen Freeman and fiancé Dale Heimann and Robbie Jo Morris.
