James "Jim" Alvin Lehne
James "Jim" Alvin Lehne, 78, of Center Point, Texas, passed away on August 27 in Kerrville.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday August 31, 2021, at Grimes Funeral Chapels with Maudy’s cousin, Thomas O. Warner, officiating. Burial will follow at Center Point Cemetery. Reception to follow at the river house.
He was born in San Antonio to Alvin Charles Lehne and Meta Dietz Lehne on May 14, 1943. He married Maudy Koenig Lehne on February 14, 1986.
He went to school at Jefferson High School in San Antonio, Texas. He graduated from Texas A&M University in 1965, with a bachelor’s in Industrial Distribution. He was a member of the Aggies Corps of Cadets in the E1 Unit. He worked for Armco Steel Corporation until the demise of the steel industry. He then moved to San Antonio and worked for Industrial International Incorporated. Shortly after that, he and Maudy started their own company called Contractor Specialties and Supply which continues to operate under daughter Carla Coan.
Jim Lehne was preceded in death by his parents, A.C. Lehne and Meta Dietz Lehne, and his brother Charles Lehne. As members of the Lutheran Church, Jim accepted Christ through confirmation.
Survivors include his wife Maudy Lehne and daughter, Carla Coan married to Mike Coan with children Kendall Coan and Garrett Coan; his son James Kyle Lehne married to wife Kathy and their children, Karly Boyd, Kelsy Lehne and Kash Lehne and his daughter Audra Lehne Stephen and her husband Will Stephen with children Zachary Stephen and Zane Stephen. He loved his seven grandchildren, as well as his brother’s family who reside in Fredericksburg, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Garrett Coan, Brian Lehne, Kash Lehne, Morris Mitchell, Zachary Stephen and Zane Stephen.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the FORCE Foundation (facingourrisk.org) in honor of his daughter Audra and her late mother Martha Ann True, to help improve the lives of individuals and families facing hereditary breast and ovarian cancer. Donations may also be made to The Trump Foundation to save America.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the countless doctors and nurses including Dana Earney and family, who went above and beyond to show compassion and love to our family.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
