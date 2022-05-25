Lytle H. Blankenship
Lytle H. Blankenship passed away peacefully at home on May 24, 2022.
Services will be at the First Baptist Church in Kerrville at 11 a.m. Friday, May 27, 2022
He was born on March 1, 1927 in Campbellton, Texas to Sidney and Amanda Blankenship. He was predeceased by his parents, 15 brothers and sisters, and one son Kerry Jon Blankenship.
He is survived by his wife Margaret (Luecke) Blankenship and son Terry Blankenship and his wife Ann, of Sinton, Jerry Alan Blankenship and wife Etta, of Ingram, and Sheri Ann Steward and husband Brett, of Denton; 8 grandchildren, Benjamin Blankenship, Matthew Blankenship, Jacob Blankenship, Lindsey Monroe, Katie Blankenship, Jeremy Steward, Micaela Steward, and Jared Steward.
Lytle graduated from Pleasanton, Texas and joined the Navy at the end of World War II. Upon receiving an honorable discharge, he returned to Campbellton and then hitchhiked to College Station with a brother and friend. He graduated from Texas A&M College in 1950 with a B.S. in Wildlife Management. He received a Master of Science from University of Minnesota and then went to Michigan State University to complete his Ph.D. in Wildlife Management.
Lytle was fortunate to have traveled around the world to North America, South America, Southeast Asia, the Caribbean, and Africa. He received an opportunity to work in Kenya in 1969 and moved the family to Nairobi, Kenya. He worked there for 3 years and indicated in his book that those were some of the most rewarding years of wildlife research.
He was a member of The Wildlife Society and served as a Section Representative and President from 1986-1988. He was an avid birder and served as the Region V Director for the Texas Ornithological Society. He was also a member of the Lions Club International and served as District Governor in 1981 and was instrumental in establishing the Lions Sight and Research Foundation.
He also spent countless hours serving at various churches where the family lived, even in Nairobi, Kenya. He was a member of the First Baptist Church Kerrville and enjoyed the fellowship and compiling stories and prayer requests for his Sunday school class.
Donations can be made to: Lions Sight Research Foundation, 4502 Centerview, Suite 120, San Antonio, TX 78228, website: lionssightresearch.org.
Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
