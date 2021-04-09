Cynthia Michelle Dean
Cynthia Michelle Dean was born on Feb. 16, 1973 in Fort Sill, Oklahoma to Gary and Betty Dean.
Services will be held at Nichols Cemetery near Ingram on Sunday April 11, 2021 at 2 p.m. Randy Dean, Pastor of The House of Prayer, will be officiating the service.
Cynthia went to be with the Lord on April 7, 2021 at the University Hospital in San Antonio.
Cynthia survived by her father, Gary Dean Sr. of Ingram; her mother, Betty Dean of Ingram; her brother, Gary Dean Jr. of Ingram; her son, Dustin Allen of Ingram; her daughter, Courtney Johnson of Ingram; and her grandchildren, Carter Friedrichs, Jaiden Allen, Skyla Allen, and Carsyn Friedrichs. She also is survived by her precious dog, Gabby, and her many friends and family.
Cynthia graduated high school in Ingram and received her Associates in science at Schreiner University. She then became an RN and worked her way up to DON. She had a passion for helping people as much as she could. She always saw the best in everyone she met.
Cynthia was a very strong, smart, beautiful, kind woman. She was full of love and laughter. Her voice would light up any room she walked into.
Cynthia was a firm believer in God, a Christian woman who’s faith never ran dry. She helped with the services at The House of Prayers Church in Ingram. She volunteered for anything that would help with the church.
Cynthia was battling cancer for a couple of years and did everything she could in her power and by the power of God to be here with her family and friends. She loved her family and friends more than words can explain.
Pallbearers are as follows: Justin Heflin, Bradley Heflin, Jason (Bo) Dean, Josh Dean, Rowdy Dean and Larry Rose.
Cynthia’s beautiful life will always be cherished and missed by her children, parents and grandchildren. She will be remembered by her sweet smile and her stubbornness which we all know we loved and will miss very dearly.
Thank you to everyone who has reached out and sent love. Most of all thank you for supporting Cynthia and her family during this time. Any donations can be given to her parents or children.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
