John Laurence “Larry” Olson
John Laurence “Larry” Olson, 64, of Scottsdale, Arizona, who shared a personal relationship with Jesus Christ, peacefully passed away April 10, 2022 surrounded by family including his precious daughter Madeline Grace Olson, and friends.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Kerrville, TX, with the Rev. Dr. Jack Haberer officiating. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories. Family and friends celebration gatherings starts at 6 p.m. Friday, April 29 at YO Hotel and at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 30 at Mamacita’s Restaurant in Kerrville.
John was born on July 15, 1957 in Dallas, Texas to Kenneth Verdere and Ilyne McJimsey Olson. John married Michelle Anne Poortinga on September 21, 2002 in Pella, IA. Madeline Grace Olson, John and Michelle’s daughter, was born May 12, 2011. John and she had a very special Father-Daughter bond. Madeline was the “Apple of John’s Eye,” called him “Dada,” and will forever miss him. John’s brother Daniel and sister Sharon miss him dearly.
John grew up in Texas and was raised in the Presbyterian Church. He graduated from Lexington Military Academy and Tyler Junior College where he was President of the Delta Upsilon fraternity. John chose at the request of his mentor parents to join the Olson family business in Houston contributing to its success and sale. He began an innovative, well-known, and successful Food Brokerage career which began with Kraft Foods and Jimmy Dean Foods in Dallas. Next, John launched Aspen Food Marketing in Denver which was awarded the Entrepreneur 500 Fastest Growing Business Award and eventually was sold to Acosta Sales. Acosta hired him as Sales VP of the Western US. In 2019, he began Western Sales & Marketing in Scottsdale, Arizona.
His commitment to his career, personal relationships, and family were deeply respected because of his intellect, character, charm, work ethic, and loyalty. He was a very personal man who loved to travel, bring smiles and laughter to others, and play golf. He was a longtime member of the Denver Cherry Creek Country Club where he had a hole in one. Let us not forget his love for the University of Texas Longhorn football team. He finished each day swimming with his daughter Madeline which was a tradition he shared with his father.
John was preceded in death by Kenneth and Ilyne Olson of Dallas; Albertus and Laura McJimsey (Maternal Grandparents), Louie and Laura Wilson (Grand Uncle/Aunt), John and Lillian Heiman (Grand Uncle/Aunt), Ted and Agnes Vincett (Grand Uncle/Aunt), and Paul Frances Wilson (Grand Uncle/Aunt) of Kerrville; Rev. G. Erik and Jenny Olson Hagg (Paternal Grandparents) of Batavia, IL; Oscar and Myrt Olson (Paternal Grand Uncle/Aunt) and LaRue Olson (Cousin) of Austin. Survivors who honor and cherish his memory are Michelle Anne Olson (wife), Madeline Grace Olson (daughter), Daniel V. Olson (brother), Sharon K. Olson-Ramsey Judson (sister), Tristina/Daniel Craft (niece & family), Dub Kenneth/Katie Ramsey (nephew & family), Stan and Gayle Poortinga (father and mother-in-law) of Pella, IA, Marc and Ellen Poortinga (brother and sister-in-law) of Scottsdale, AZ, numerous cousins, and a multitude of friends.
John’s Legacy: A generous Christian man whose soul will remain in the hearts of all who crossed paths with him in this life journey. He received his Gift of Life on July 15, 1957 and the Gift on Eternal Life on April 10, 2022. His love and our memories with be with us forever and ever. “Do everything in Love,” 1 Corinthians 16:14.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be given to First Presbyterian Church Kerrville, Hospice of the Valley (www.hov.org), or plant a tree at home or in a National Forest.
The family requests prayers of praise and thanksgiving to those who made John’s life more comfortable: family, friends, Honor Health Hospital medical/support staff and Sherman Home Hospice medical care team in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.