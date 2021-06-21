Brenda Jean Enderlin
The world lost a true angel. Brenda Jean Enderlin gained her wings June 9, 2021 in her home, surrounded by her husband, children and son-in-law. She was 57 years old.
A celebration of her life will be held at Calvary Temple Church, July 10, 2021 at 10:30 a.m., refreshments will be served immediately following the service.
She fought a courageous battle with cancer. Never to complain about a thing. Always asking how others were doing or how she could help. She showed so much strength and remarkable faith. Through her, we know what resilience and perseverance looks like. What an incredible testimony she was.
Brenda was born to Herb and Melba Webb on Feb. 27, 1964 in Los Banos, Calif.. She was the youngest of four; Sherry, Mark, and Jim. She lived in Kerrville for 48 years, where she met her husband, Kevin. They married Sept. 23, 1989 and had two wonderful children Kristen and Kaleb. Kevin’s parents, Lola and Hans, also held a special place in Brenda’s heart.
Brenda was an exceptional wife, mother, BeBe, and friend. No one could say a bad thing about her because all she showed was love and acceptance. Her grand babies, Karter and Delanie, were her world, and she was theirs.
Brenda was a Tivy graduate and also attended Southwest Texas State University and Sul Ross University. She worked for James Avery Craftsman’s for many years. She worked in several departments and ended her career in Product Development. She spoke so highly of everyone she ever worked with and loved going to work every day. So much, she stayed late most days just to make sure everything was perfect and in order.
The beach was her happy place. Sitting by the water with a book in her hands, listening to the waves. Vacations with her friends was something she always looked forward to. But what truly made her happy and filled her heart, besides her grand babies, was helping others. Taking someone in as if they were her own when she knew they needed some extra love. Love sincerely poured from her soul. Completely selfless.
Her smile lit up a room. Holidays, birthdays, gatherings were genuinely a favorite. She loved her family beyond measure. Her husband, Kevin was the light of her life. Their love is irreplaceable. An example of how love should be. She wanted nothing but the very best for her kids and grandkids. She touched so many lives. She leaves a lasting and loving imprint on so many. She will be missed but never forgotten.
