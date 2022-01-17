Doris Louise Thompson Young
Doris Louise Thompson Young, age 84, was carried home to be with our Lord Jesus on Monday, January 10, 2022, in Orange City, Florida.
Service will be in Kerrville, Texas on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Burial will be at the Center Point Cemetery.
Doris was born in Shreveport, Louisiana to Clifton Lee Thompson and Mary Priscilla Swindol Thompson on July 9, 1937.
Doris is survived by her daughter, Teresa Abramson and son-in-law, Neil Abramson of Deltona, Florida; daughter-in-law, Cindy Young of Comfort, Texas; along with five grandchildren, Clifton, Melissa, Scott, Aimee and Kaitlin; four great-grandchildren, Leo, Victor, Skylar, and Shawnrick; and eight nephews and nieces, Randy, Sheila, Kim, Jimmy, Stephen, Stephanie, Jessica, and Eddie.
Doris is preceded in passing by her parents; husband, Charles E. Young; son, Charles E. Young, Jr.; sister, Jean Hardee; and brother-in-law, Billy Bob Hardee.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
