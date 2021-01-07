Darla Jean (Yeoman) Jones
Darla Jean (Yeoman) Jones, 55, of Kerrville, passed away on Jan. 5, 2021 in San Antonio.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 at Nichols Cemetery, officiated by Dwayne Johnson.
She was born in San Antonio to Ella Jean Yeoman and William Harold Yeoman on May 21, 1965.
Darla met her wonderful, loving husband in Kerrville on Nov. 16, 1989, and they have been together ever since.
Darla went to Ingram school. She worked as a secretary for Kerrville Butane for 29 years.
She was preceded in death by sister, Jenny Yeoman; brothers, Charlie Brown, Donald Wayne, Kenneth Earl, and Michael Ray Whitley.
Survivors include husband, Rickey Eugene Jones; sons, Morris William Crider, Chad Lee Crider (Brittiany), Rickey Eugene Jones Jr. (Emily); daughter, Kellisha Jean Yeoman; brother, Richard Yeoman (Linda); sister, Carla Sheid Whitley; grandchildren, Kali Mencsik Crider (Odie), Zachary Crider, Cameron Crider, Alexis Crider, Breanna Crider, Logan Crider, Summer Crider, Michael Jones; and great-grandson, Landyn Mencsik.
The family would like to extend our sincere thanks to Methodist Hospital and all the nurses that cared for her.
